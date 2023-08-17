New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for NEWP is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEWP is $4.19, The public float for NEWP is 85.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for NEWP on August 17, 2023 was 132.02K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NEWP) stock’s latest price update

New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX: NEWP)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.76 in comparison to its previous close of 2.13, however, the company has experienced a -2.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NEWP’s Market Performance

NEWP’s stock has fallen by -2.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.92% and a quarterly drop of -10.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.14% for New Pacific Metals Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.36% for NEWP’s stock, with a -9.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEWP Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWP fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, New Pacific Metals Corp. saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWP

The total capital return value is set at -5.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.