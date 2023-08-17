New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) has plunged by -0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 50.95, but the company has seen a -5.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EDU is $63.68, which is $11.92 above the current price. The public float for EDU is 166.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on August 17, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stock saw an increase of -5.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.72% and a quarterly increase of 28.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.12% for EDU stock, with a simple moving average of 29.30% for the last 200 days.

EDU Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.79. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 46.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.34 for the present operating margin

+52.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.29. Total debt to assets is 7.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.