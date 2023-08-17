Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has gone up by 13.38% for the week, with a 5.51% rise in the past month and a -37.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.64% for NEPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.52% for NEPT’s stock, with a -70.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEPT is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is $21.94, The public float for NEPT is 10.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On August 17, 2023, NEPT’s average trading volume was 634.53K shares.

NEPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) has increased by 3.63 when compared to last closing price of 0.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NEPT Trading at -6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEPT rose by +14.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1269. In addition, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. saw -55.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.86 for the present operating margin

-9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stands at -114.91. The total capital return value is set at -135.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -179.62. Equity return is now at value -428.60, with -93.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.