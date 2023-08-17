Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is $4.00, which is $6.19 above the current market price. The public float for NMRD is 14.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NMRD on August 17, 2023 was 60.31K shares.

NMRD) stock’s latest price update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD)’s stock price has decreased by -5.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.86. However, the company has seen a 4.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NMRD’s Market Performance

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) has seen a 4.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.23% decline in the past month and a 19.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.96% for NMRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.46% for NMRD stock, with a simple moving average of -34.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NMRD Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.67%, as shares sank -14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8605. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc. saw -52.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10803.78 for the present operating margin

-2492.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nemaura Medical Inc. stands at -18358.00. Equity return is now at value 165.20, with -89.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 436.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.