Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MODD is $4.25, which is $3.27 above than the current price. The public float for MODD is 17.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. The average trading volume of MODD on August 17, 2023 was 62.66K shares.

Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD)’s stock price has plunge by -6.67relation to previous closing price of 1.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MODD’s Market Performance

MODD’s stock has fallen by -2.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.00% and a quarterly rise of 15.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.08% for Modular Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for MODD stock, with a simple moving average of -49.49% for the last 200 days.

MODD Trading at -1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODD fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9797. In addition, Modular Medical Inc. saw -51.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MODD

The total capital return value is set at -177.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -183.31. Equity return is now at value -148.90, with -132.60 for asset returns.

Based on Modular Medical Inc. (MODD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.34. Total debt to assets is 21.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.