Missfresh Limited (MF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MF is at -2.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MF is $26.66, which is $124.37 above the current market price. The public float for MF is 7.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume for MF on August 17, 2023 was 3.75M shares.

MF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) has decreased by -9.94 when compared to last closing price of 1.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Missfresh Highlights Troubles Facing Chinese Online Grocers

MF’s Market Performance

Missfresh Limited (MF) has seen a 5.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 187.43% gain in the past month and a 98.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.56% for MF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.17% for MF’s stock, with a 25.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.08 based on the research report published on November 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MF Trading at 116.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.61%, as shares surge +191.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MF rose by +5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1108. In addition, Missfresh Limited saw -8.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.33 for the present operating margin

+21.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Missfresh Limited stands at -54.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Missfresh Limited (MF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.