Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) has gone up by 20.66% for the week, with a -23.56% drop in the past month and a 36.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.30% for MIRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.85% for MIRO’s stock, with a -36.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MIRO is 0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) is $9.00, which is $7.54 above the current market price. The public float for MIRO is 20.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On August 17, 2023, MIRO’s average trading volume was 53.46K shares.

MIRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) has increased by 13.52 when compared to last closing price of 1.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MIRO Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.53%, as shares sank -21.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRO rose by +20.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3991. In addition, Miromatrix Medical Inc. saw -51.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRO starting from ERB JOHN L, who purchase 31,250 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Mar 10. After this action, ERB JOHN L now owns 56,260 shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Heine Lisa Wipperman, the Director of Miromatrix Medical Inc., purchase 31,250 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Heine Lisa Wipperman is holding 80,155 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3184.62 for the present operating margin

-68.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Miromatrix Medical Inc. stands at -3142.21. The total capital return value is set at -71.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.51. Equity return is now at value -95.50, with -76.90 for asset returns.

Based on Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.98. Total debt to assets is 10.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.