MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has plunged by -0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 20.82, but the company has seen a -2.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is above average at 11.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.

The public float for MDU is 201.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MDU on August 17, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

MDU’s Market Performance

The stock of MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has seen a -2.77% decrease in the past week, with a -4.69% drop in the past month, and a 4.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for MDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.58% for MDU’s stock, with a -0.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDU Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.66. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc. saw -0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.