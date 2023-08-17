Make Informed Decisions with Accenture plc (ACN) Stock Updates

The stock of Accenture plc (ACN) has seen a -1.25% decrease in the past week, with a -4.59% drop in the past month, and a 10.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for ACN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.23% for ACN’s stock, with a 7.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ACN is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACN is $337.93, which is $30.31 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 663.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for ACN on August 17, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

ACN) stock’s latest price update

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.08 in relation to its previous close of 307.40. However, the company has experienced a -1.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $300 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACN Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $314.10. In addition, Accenture plc saw 15.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Framil Leonardo, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $311.52 back on Aug 08. After this action, Framil Leonardo now owns 16,898 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $934,548 using the latest closing price.

Unruch Joel, the General Counsel/Corp Secretary of Accenture plc, sale 7,000 shares at $320.60 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Unruch Joel is holding 36,034 shares at $2,244,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.17. The total capital return value is set at 38.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.27. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 14.90 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.08. Total debt to assets is 7.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accenture plc (ACN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.