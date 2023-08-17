LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) by analysts is $19.33, which is $4.13 above the current market price. The public float for LYTS is 27.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of LYTS was 242.96K shares.

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS)’s stock price has plunge by 19.12relation to previous closing price of 12.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LYTS’s Market Performance

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has seen a 19.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.31% gain in the past month and a 19.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for LYTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.62% for LYTS’s stock, with a 20.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYTS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LYTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYTS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $18 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYTS Trading at 22.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYTS rose by +21.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.75. In addition, LSI Industries Inc. saw 24.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYTS starting from Galeese James E, who sale 3,201 shares at the price of $13.15 back on May 23. After this action, Galeese James E now owns 132,361 shares of LSI Industries Inc., valued at $42,093 using the latest closing price.

Galeese James E, the Executive VP; CFO of LSI Industries Inc., sale 800 shares at $13.17 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Galeese James E is holding 135,562 shares at $10,536 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.76 for the present operating margin

+24.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for LSI Industries Inc. stands at +3.30. The total capital return value is set at 9.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS), the company’s capital structure generated 61.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.02. Total debt to assets is 29.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.