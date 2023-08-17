Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.59relation to previous closing price of 87.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 59.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) by analysts is $101.89, which is $14.9 above the current market price. The public float for LSCC is 136.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.94% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of LSCC was 2.16M shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC stock saw a decrease of -3.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.13% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for LSCC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.57% for the last 200 days.

LSCC Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.19. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 34.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from NELSON MARK JON, who sale 917 shares at the price of $87.62 back on Aug 15. After this action, NELSON MARK JON now owns 33,126 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $80,348 using the latest closing price.

NELSON MARK JON, the SVP, Sales of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 946 shares at $90.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that NELSON MARK JON is holding 33,126 shares at $85,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 26.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.