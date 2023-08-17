Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) Stock: A -8.41% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, LW stock has gone down by -4.72%, with a monthly decline of -15.53% and a quarterly plunge of -16.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.41% for LW’s stock, with a -6.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) is above average at 13.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.

The public float for LW is 142.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LW on August 17, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

The stock of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) has decreased by -1.41 when compared to last closing price of 95.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/07/21 that Twitter, IAC, Nvidia, Conagra: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $115 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LW Trading at -13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.44. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw 5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Spytek Eryk J, who sale 6,319 shares at the price of $103.23 back on Aug 02. After this action, Spytek Eryk J now owns 1,052 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $652,310 using the latest closing price.

Miller Sharon L., the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 4,350 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Miller Sharon L. is holding 49,859 shares at $500,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Equity return is now at value 125.80, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.