Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) Stock Sees a-9.89 Decrease

The stock of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) has seen a -10.90% decrease in the past week, with a -25.94% drop in the past month, and a -41.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for KNTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.73% for KNTE’s stock, with a -54.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KNTE is 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KNTE is $23.18, which is $17.97 above the current price. The public float for KNTE is 46.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNTE on August 17, 2023 was 346.90K shares.

KNTE) stock’s latest price update

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE)’s stock price has dropped by -9.89 in relation to previous closing price of 2.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNTE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KNTE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KNTE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KNTE Trading at -24.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -26.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNTE fell by -10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. saw -61.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNTE starting from Tananbaum James B., who purchase 1,780,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on May 08. After this action, Tananbaum James B. now owns 3,525,957 shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc., valued at $4,984,000 using the latest closing price.

Foresite Capital Management IV, the 10% Owner of Kinnate Biopharma Inc., purchase 1,780,000 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Foresite Capital Management IV is holding 3,525,957 shares at $4,984,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNTE

The total capital return value is set at -41.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.58. Equity return is now at value -57.00, with -48.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.84. Total debt to assets is 1.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.