Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.33 compared to its previous closing price of 5.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) Right Now?

Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KTCC is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for KTCC is $9.25, The public float for KTCC is 10.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for KTCC on August 17, 2023 was 18.22K shares.

KTCC’s Market Performance

KTCC’s stock has seen a -16.01% decrease for the week, with a -14.11% drop in the past month and a -13.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for Key Tronic Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.18% for KTCC’s stock, with a -13.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KTCC Trading at -12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTCC fell by -16.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.77. In addition, Key Tronic Corporation saw 13.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KTCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.36 for the present operating margin

+8.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Key Tronic Corporation stands at +0.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.42. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC), the company’s capital structure generated 104.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.