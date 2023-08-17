Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has seen a 1.48% increase in the past week, with a 0.12% gain in the past month, and a 18.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for JXN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for JXN’s stock, with a -6.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) is above average at 1.48x. The 36-month beta value for JXN is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for JXN is $36.50, which is $3.55 above than the current price. The public float for JXN is 70.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of JXN on August 17, 2023 was 835.99K shares.

JXN) stock’s latest price update

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.15relation to previous closing price of 34.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JXN Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.15. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc. saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Romine Scott, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $35.07 back on Aug 14. After this action, Romine Scott now owns 78,217 shares of Jackson Financial Inc., valued at $175,350 using the latest closing price.

Romine Scott, the President and CEO, JNLD of Jackson Financial Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $29.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Romine Scott is holding 82,386 shares at $147,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc. stands at +39.15. The total capital return value is set at 79.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.02. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN), the company’s capital structure generated 52.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.33. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.