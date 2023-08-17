Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 96.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) by analysts is $23.23, which is $9.16 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 154.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of IAS was 1.07M shares.

IAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has jumped by 3.53 compared to previous close of 13.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IAS’s Market Performance

IAS’s stock has fallen by -3.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.23% and a quarterly drop of -11.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.13% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.21% for IAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $25 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAS Trading at -22.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -28.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.35. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 60.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from Utzschneider Lisa, who sale 21,705 shares at the price of $14.67 back on Aug 07. After this action, Utzschneider Lisa now owns 107,129 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $318,412 using the latest closing price.

VEP Group, LLC, the 10% Owner of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 5,220,000 shares at $18.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that VEP Group, LLC is holding 77,660,001 shares at $94,638,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.