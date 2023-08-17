Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has gone down by -6.48% for the week, with a -7.91% drop in the past month and a 4.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.87% for HOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.92% for HOG’s stock, with a -17.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) by analysts is $46.88, which is $13.82 above the current market price. The public float for HOG is 142.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of HOG was 1.69M shares.

HOG) stock’s latest price update

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.34relation to previous closing price of 33.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/27/23 that Harley Earnings Missed. 3 Reasons the Stock Is Up.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $47 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HOG Trading at -6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -10.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.52. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw -20.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Masood Rafeh, who purchase 1,302 shares at the price of $38.40 back on Aug 01. After this action, Masood Rafeh now owns 2,637 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $49,997 using the latest closing price.

Root Jonathan R, the SVP – HDFSI of Harley-Davidson Inc., sale 2,239 shares at $50.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Root Jonathan R is holding 5,474 shares at $112,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+33.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 239.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.55. Total debt to assets is 60.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.