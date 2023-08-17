Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HHRS) has jumped by 8.20 compared to previous close of 10.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HHRS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HHRS) is 16.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HHRS is -0.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HHRS is 5.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On August 17, 2023, HHRS’s average trading volume was 18.42K shares.

HHRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRS) has seen a 18.50% increase in the past week, with a 45.40% rise in the past month, and a 54.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for HHRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.05% for HHRS’s stock, with a 25.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HHRS Trading at 40.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +42.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HHRS rose by +18.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.99. In addition, Hammerhead Energy Inc. saw 9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HHRS

Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.