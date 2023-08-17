H World Group Limited (HTHT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HTHT is $416.54, which is $11.11 above the current price. The public float for HTHT is 315.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HTHT on August 17, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

HTHT) stock’s latest price update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)’s stock price has soared by 0.90 in relation to previous closing price of 45.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HTHT’s Market Performance

H World Group Limited (HTHT) has experienced a -2.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.54% rise in the past month, and a 8.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for HTHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for HTHT’s stock, with a 4.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.41. In addition, H World Group Limited saw 7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+11.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited stands at -13.14. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.98. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on H World Group Limited (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 502.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.41. Total debt to assets is 71.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, H World Group Limited (HTHT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.