Graphex Group Limited’s (GRFX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GRFX stock has gone up by 7.75%, with a monthly gain of 18.80% and a quarterly surge of 16.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.72% for Graphex Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.22% for GRFX’s stock, with a 5.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Graphex Group Limited (AMEX: GRFX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for GRFX is 39.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of GRFX was 47.87K shares.

GRFX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Graphex Group Limited (AMEX: GRFX) has jumped by 15.83 compared to previous close of 1.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRFX Trading at 9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares surge +11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFX rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2240. In addition, Graphex Group Limited saw 24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.58 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphex Group Limited stands at -20.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.79.

Based on Graphex Group Limited (GRFX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.79. Total debt to assets is 34.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Graphex Group Limited (GRFX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.