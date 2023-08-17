Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 22.39. However, the company has seen a -9.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Natural Gas Rockets. Winter’s Squeeze on Your Heating Bill.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is $34.32, which is $10.19 above the current market price. The public float for GLNG is 98.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLNG on August 17, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

GLNG’s Market Performance

GLNG stock saw a decrease of -9.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.47% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.67% for GLNG stock, with a simple moving average of -2.98% for the last 200 days.

GLNG Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG fell by -9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.61. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw -2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar LNG Limited stands at +325.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.07.

Based on Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.