GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) Stock: A -8.12% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has seen a -5.51% decrease in the past week, with a -17.05% drop in the past month, and a 3.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for GFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.12% for GFS’s stock, with a -9.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Right Now?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is $73.00, which is $15.62 above the current market price. The public float for GFS is 552.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFS on August 17, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

GFS) stock’s latest price update

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 57.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFS Trading at -9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -16.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.35. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.37. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.