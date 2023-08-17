Getaround Inc.’s (GETR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GETR stock has gone down by -5.64%, with a monthly gain of 23.50% and a quarterly plunge of -16.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.33% for Getaround Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.49% for GETR’s stock, with a -74.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GETR is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GETR is $1.25, which is $2.09 above the current price. The public float for GETR is 84.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GETR on August 17, 2023 was 971.53K shares.

GETR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) has dropped by -8.35 compared to previous close of 0.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/23 that Rental Cars Are the New Airbnb

GETR Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5477. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -24.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETR starting from Fahimi Kasra Sy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fahimi Kasra Sy now owns 35,571 shares of Getaround Inc., valued at $11,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.91 for the present operating margin

-2.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getaround Inc. stands at -190.37. The total capital return value is set at -64.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.68. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Getaround Inc. (GETR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,247.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.