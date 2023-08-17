Gambling.com Group Limited’s (GAMB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GAMB stock has gone up by 19.44%, with a monthly gain of 18.25% and a quarterly surge of 45.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Gambling.com Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.38% for GAMB’s stock, with a 43.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) Right Now?

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 124.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) by analysts is $13.71, which is -$0.66 below the current market price. The public float for GAMB is 15.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of GAMB was 188.56K shares.

GAMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) has jumped by 12.57 compared to previous close of 12.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAMB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GAMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAMB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GAMB Trading at 27.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +22.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAMB rose by +20.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.30. In addition, Gambling.com Group Limited saw 56.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+87.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gambling.com Group Limited stands at +3.12. The total capital return value is set at 15.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.32. Total debt to assets is 1.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.