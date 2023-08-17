Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC)’s stock price has soared by 6.70 in relation to previous closing price of 1.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FLGC is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLGC is $20.00, which is $17.93 above the current market price. The public float for FLGC is 5.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume for FLGC on August 17, 2023 was 64.64K shares.

FLGC’s Market Performance

The stock of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has seen a -7.17% decrease in the past week, with a -11.16% drop in the past month, and a -42.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.34% for FLGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.52% for FLGC’s stock, with a -62.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FLGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLGC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FLGC Trading at -25.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares sank -11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGC fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2500. In addition, Flora Growth Corp. saw -54.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.13 for the present operating margin

-7.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flora Growth Corp. stands at -141.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.65.

Based on Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.80. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.