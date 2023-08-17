Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 1.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EYEN is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EYEN is $13.50, which is $10.16 above the current market price. The public float for EYEN is 29.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.21% of that float. The average trading volume for EYEN on August 17, 2023 was 369.46K shares.

EYEN’s Market Performance

EYEN stock saw a decrease of -9.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -48.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.07% for EYEN’s stock, with a -31.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EYEN Trading at -21.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN fell by -10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0645. In addition, Eyenovia Inc. saw 12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from GANDOLFO JOHN P, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on May 31. After this action, GANDOLFO JOHN P now owns 8,000 shares of Eyenovia Inc., valued at $5,580 using the latest closing price.

MATHER CHARLES E IV, the Director of Eyenovia Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that MATHER CHARLES E IV is holding 77,544 shares at $7,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

The total capital return value is set at -97.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.22. Equity return is now at value -145.50, with -88.00 for asset returns.

Based on Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.12. Total debt to assets is 32.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.