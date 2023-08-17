Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH)’s stock price has dropped by -6.08 in relation to previous closing price of 27.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) is $47.22, which is $20.63 above the current market price. The public float for EVH is 107.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EVH on August 17, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

EVH’s Market Performance

EVH stock saw a decrease of -6.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Evolent Health Inc. (EVH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.00% for EVH’s stock, with a -13.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for EVH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $40 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVH Trading at -11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVH fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.24. In addition, Evolent Health Inc. saw -6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVH starting from Blackley Seth, who sale 33,011 shares at the price of $30.78 back on Jun 28. After this action, Blackley Seth now owns 783,011 shares of Evolent Health Inc., valued at $1,016,022 using the latest closing price.

Blackley Seth, the Chief Executive Officer of Evolent Health Inc., sale 2,098 shares at $30.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Blackley Seth is holding 783,011 shares at $63,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.37 for the present operating margin

+18.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolent Health Inc. stands at -1.38. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.63. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Evolent Health Inc. (EVH), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.