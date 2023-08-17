Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EVGN is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EVGN is 40.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On August 17, 2023, EVGN’s average trading volume was 347.92K shares.

EVGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) has decreased by -10.83 when compared to last closing price of 0.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EVGN’s Market Performance

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has experienced a -18.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.51% drop in the past month, and a 6.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for EVGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.31% for EVGN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EVGN Trading at -28.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -36.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN fell by -19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9564. In addition, Evogene Ltd. saw -0.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.