Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) Stock

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a -9.83% decrease in the past week, with a -6.64% drop in the past month, and a -3.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.97% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.82% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -19.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DCFC is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DCFC is $5.50, which is $3.95 above than the current price. The public float for DCFC is 100.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume of DCFC on August 17, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) has plunged by -1.40 when compared to previous closing price of 1.07, but the company has seen a -9.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

DCFC Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1805. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -37.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64. The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -360.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.