Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) Stock

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has seen a 6.51% increase in the past week, with a 2.56% gain in the past month, and a 11.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for SBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for SBS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is above average at 13.42x. The 36-month beta value for SBS is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of SBS on August 17, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has surged by 5.26 when compared to previous closing price of 11.03, but the company has seen a 6.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

SBS Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw 12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.