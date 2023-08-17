Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is above average at 31.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is $229.38, which is $12.1 above the current market price. The public float for ETN is 397.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETN on August 17, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ETN) stock’s latest price update

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.85 in relation to its previous close of 217.94. However, the company has experienced a -0.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/23 that Eaton Stock Has Seen a Lot of Growth. Why the Ride Is Not Over.

ETN’s Market Performance

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has seen a -0.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.73% gain in the past month and a 29.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for ETN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.50% for ETN’s stock, with a 23.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETN Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.22. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 37.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from ARNOLD CRAIG, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $219.45 back on Aug 14. After this action, ARNOLD CRAIG now owns 516,875 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $21,945,070 using the latest closing price.

Monesmith Heath B., the below. of Eaton Corporation plc, sale 9,831 shares at $221.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Monesmith Heath B. is holding 57,217 shares at $2,173,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+33.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 26.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.