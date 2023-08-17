Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has gone down by -4.91% for the week, with a 3.68% rise in the past month and a 26.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.37% for ESTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for ESTE stock, with a simple moving average of 10.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) Right Now?

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESTE is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ESTE is $24.67, which is $9.27 above the current price. The public float for ESTE is 80.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESTE on August 17, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

ESTE) stock’s latest price update

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.44 in relation to its previous close of 15.26. However, the company has experienced a -4.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $27 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESTE Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.72. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc. saw 8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from WP Energy Chisholm Holdings, L, who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $14.52 back on Aug 01. After this action, WP Energy Chisholm Holdings, L now owns 7,868,234 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc., valued at $72,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Warburg Pincus Partners II (US, the 10% Owner of Earthstone Energy Inc., sale 5,000,000 shares at $14.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Warburg Pincus Partners II (US is holding 7,868,234 shares at $72,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+56.66 for the present operating margin

+61.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earthstone Energy Inc. stands at +26.69. The total capital return value is set at 40.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), the company’s capital structure generated 64.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.28. Total debt to assets is 26.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.