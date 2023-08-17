DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Stock Experiences -4.77% Monthly Change

The stock of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has gone down by -4.37% for the week, with a -4.77% drop in the past month and a 54.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.22% for DBRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.13% for DBRG’s stock, with a 23.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DBRG is 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DBRG is $23.28, which is $5.88 above the current price. The public float for DBRG is 156.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBRG on August 17, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

DBRG) stock’s latest price update

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.71 compared to its previous closing price of 16.98. However, the company has seen a -4.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/22 that Deutsche Telekom Sells Stake in Tower Business for $6.6 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $17.50 based on the research report published on June 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBRG Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc. saw 47.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc., valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Ganzi Marc C, the CEO of DigitalBridge Group Inc., purchase 32,000 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Ganzi Marc C is holding 386,423 shares at $487,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.25 for the present operating margin

+15.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stands at -15.13. The total capital return value is set at -4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.77. Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG), the company’s capital structure generated 339.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.27. Total debt to assets is 51.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 606.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.