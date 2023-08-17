Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 35.44. However, the company has seen a -7.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is $42.18, which is $13.1 above the current market price. The public float for DQ is 69.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on August 17, 2023 was 975.98K shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ’s stock has seen a -7.93% decrease for the week, with a -7.74% drop in the past month and a -15.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for Daqo New Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.96% for DQ’s stock, with a -19.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $45 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DQ Trading at -8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.99. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw -8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +39.49. The total capital return value is set at 65.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.22. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.