CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CureVac N.V. (CVAC) by analysts is $15.41, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for CVAC is 122.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CVAC was 636.80K shares.

CVAC) stock’s latest price update

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC)’s stock price has increased by 1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 9.25. However, the company has seen a 7.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/22 that Biotech Stocks, Once Booming, Enter Bear Territory

CVAC’s Market Performance

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has experienced a 7.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.78% drop in the past month, and a 6.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.68% for CVAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.03% for CVAC’s stock, with a 9.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVAC stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CVAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVAC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $13 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVAC Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC rose by +7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.93. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 56.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-424.38 for the present operating margin

-203.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -369.37. The total capital return value is set at -42.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.85. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -31.80 for asset returns.

Based on CureVac N.V. (CVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.31. Total debt to assets is 4.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.