CS Disco Inc. (LAW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAW is 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LAW is $10.36, which is $1.26 above the current price. The public float for LAW is 53.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAW on August 17, 2023 was 264.77K shares.

LAW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CS Disco Inc. (NYSE: LAW) has plunged by -4.71 when compared to previous closing price of 9.55, but the company has seen a -14.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LAW’s Market Performance

LAW’s stock has fallen by -14.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.60% and a quarterly rise of 47.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for CS Disco Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for LAW’s stock, with a 20.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LAW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAW Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAW fell by -15.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.32. In addition, CS Disco Inc. saw 43.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAW starting from Lafair Michael, who sale 4,371 shares at the price of $5.39 back on May 17. After this action, Lafair Michael now owns 694,251 shares of CS Disco Inc., valued at $23,560 using the latest closing price.

Smith Kevin Joseph, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of CS Disco Inc., sale 4,149 shares at $5.39 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Smith Kevin Joseph is holding 205,796 shares at $22,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.72 for the present operating margin

+74.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CS Disco Inc. stands at -52.34. The total capital return value is set at -28.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.23. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -29.70 for asset returns.

Based on CS Disco Inc. (LAW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.65. Total debt to assets is 4.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CS Disco Inc. (LAW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.