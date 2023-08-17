Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) has gone up by 5.75% for the week, with a -5.62% drop in the past month and a 38.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.98% for CRESY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.16% for CRESY’s stock, with a 21.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) is above average at 4.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) is $12.65, The public float for CRESY is 58.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRESY on August 17, 2023 was 156.92K shares.

CRESY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) has jumped by 5.03 compared to previous close of 7.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRESY Trading at -0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRESY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRESY rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, Cresud SACIF y A ADR saw 24.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRESY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.47 for the present operating margin

+26.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cresud SACIF y A ADR stands at +38.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.18. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY), the company’s capital structure generated 183.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.69. Total debt to assets is 28.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.