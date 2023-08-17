Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) has plunged by -36.29 when compared to previous closing price of 2.99, but the company has seen a -31.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) by analysts is $7.00, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for CREX is 5.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CREX was 39.74K shares.

CREX’s Market Performance

CREX stock saw a decrease of -31.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.30% for Creative Realities Inc. (CREX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.86% for CREX stock, with a simple moving average of -19.32% for the last 200 days.

CREX Trading at -39.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares sank -50.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREX fell by -33.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, Creative Realities Inc. saw 9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREX starting from MILLS RICHARD C, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Aug 23. After this action, MILLS RICHARD C now owns 743,134 shares of Creative Realities Inc., valued at $9,570 using the latest closing price.

MILLS RICHARD C, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Creative Realities Inc., purchase 25,875 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that MILLS RICHARD C is holding 728,134 shares at $16,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+34.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Realities Inc. stands at +4.33. The total capital return value is set at -6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Creative Realities Inc. (CREX), the company’s capital structure generated 74.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.82. Total debt to assets is 29.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.