Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 63.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Right Now?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CCEP is at 0.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCEP is $64.98, which is $8.32 above the current market price. The public float for CCEP is 203.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume for CCEP on August 17, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

CCEP’s Market Performance

CCEP stock saw a decrease of -1.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.19% for CCEP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $61.15 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCEP Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.14. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 13.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.05 for the present operating margin

+35.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.52. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.