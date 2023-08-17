Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CJET is -0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CJET is 14.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CJET on August 17, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CJET stock's latest price update

Chijet Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: CJET)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.21 in comparison to its previous close of 2.32, however, the company has experienced a -20.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CJET's Market Performance

Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) has experienced a -20.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.00% drop in the past month, and a -66.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.59% for CJET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.09% for CJET’s stock, with a -73.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJET Trading at -34.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, as shares sank -36.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJET fell by -20.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Chijet Motor Company Inc. saw -80.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJET

The total capital return value is set at -1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chijet Motor Company Inc. (CJET) has seen bad performance in recent times. It's important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.