Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSEP) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSEP) has gone down by -38.22% for the week, with a -40.58% drop in the past month and a -26.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.60% for CSSEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.50% for CSSEP’s stock, with a -53.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSEP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSSEP is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CSSEP is $3.45, which is -$0.67 below the current price. The public float for CSSEP is 3.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSSEP on August 17, 2023 was 20.66K shares.

CSSEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSEP) has decreased by -27.57 when compared to last closing price of 11.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -38.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CSSEP Trading at -41.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares sank -39.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSEP fell by -38.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.80. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. saw -62.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.84 for the present operating margin

+6.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stands at -40.17. The total capital return value is set at -26.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.29.

Based on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSEP), the company’s capital structure generated 627.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.25. Total debt to assets is 56.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 597.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSEP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.