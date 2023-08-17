Charter Communications Inc.’s (CHTR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has seen a 1.62% increase in the past week, with a 10.26% gain in the past month, and a 27.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for CHTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for CHTR stock, with a simple moving average of 17.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is above average at 14.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is $480.91, which is $52.8 above the current market price. The public float for CHTR is 98.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHTR on August 17, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

CHTR) stock’s latest price update

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.31 in relation to its previous close of 428.08. However, the company has experienced a 1.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/28/23 that Charter Earnings Missed Estimates. Why The Stock Is Rising.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $565 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHTR Trading at 13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $412.75. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Jacobson Craig A, who sale 2,104 shares at the price of $418.16 back on Aug 02. After this action, Jacobson Craig A now owns 10,249 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $879,817 using the latest closing price.

Rutledge Thomas, the Executive Chairman of Charter Communications Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $383.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Rutledge Thomas is holding 17,493 shares at $11,509,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.36. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 48.80, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.56. Total debt to assets is 68.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,065.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.