CareDx Inc (CDNA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CareDx Inc (CDNA) is $10.80, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for CDNA is 52.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNA on August 17, 2023 was 933.59K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CDNA) stock’s latest price update

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’s stock price has dropped by -9.52 in relation to previous closing price of 9.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDNA’s Market Performance

CDNA’s stock has fallen by -10.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.23% and a quarterly rise of 12.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.80% for CareDx Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.45% for CDNA’s stock, with a -22.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CDNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDNA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNA Trading at -7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA fell by -10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, CareDx Inc saw -23.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 576 shares at the price of $8.89 back on Aug 14. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 484,801 shares of CareDx Inc, valued at $5,123 using the latest closing price.

Seeto Reginald, the of CareDx Inc, sale 2,819 shares at $11.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Seeto Reginald is holding 486,051 shares at $31,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareDx Inc stands at -23.81. The total capital return value is set at -16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.17. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on CareDx Inc (CDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CareDx Inc (CDNA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.