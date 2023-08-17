CAE Inc. (CAE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of CAE Inc. (CAE) has gone up by 1.38% for the week, with a 8.68% rise in the past month and a 11.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.84% for CAE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.14% for CAE’s stock, with a 11.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) Right Now?

CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CAE Inc. (CAE) is $27.94, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for CAE is 317.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAE on August 17, 2023 was 219.33K shares.

CAE) stock’s latest price update

CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE)’s stock price has soared by 4.27 in relation to previous closing price of 23.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAE Trading at 9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAE rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.66. In addition, CAE Inc. saw 24.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.00 for the present operating margin

+26.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for CAE Inc. stands at +5.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on CAE Inc. (CAE), the company’s capital structure generated 74.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.85. Total debt to assets is 32.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CAE Inc. (CAE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.