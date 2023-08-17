Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS): A Technical Analysis

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is $263.09, which is $38.65 above the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 270.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNS on August 17, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has decreased by -1.29 when compared to last closing price of 226.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

CDNS’s Market Performance

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has seen a -0.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.54% decline in the past month and a 10.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for CDNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.05% for CDNS’s stock, with a 12.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $300 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNS Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $231.70. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 38.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from WALL JOHN M, who sale 49,104 shares at the price of $229.09 back on Aug 08. After this action, WALL JOHN M now owns 89,550 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $11,249,296 using the latest closing price.

SANGIOVANNI VINCENTELLI ALBERT, the Director of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 8,800 shares at $230.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that SANGIOVANNI VINCENTELLI ALBERT is holding 70,683 shares at $2,026,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.