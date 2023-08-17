BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) has jumped by 4.24 compared to previous close of 1.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BCAN is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BCAN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for BCAN on August 17, 2023 was 239.78K shares.

BCAN’s Market Performance

BCAN stock saw a decrease of -4.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -52.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.74% for BCAN’s stock, with a -57.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCAN Trading at -50.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAN fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2902. In addition, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. saw -68.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.31 for the present operating margin

+52.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. stands at -148.23. The total capital return value is set at -6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.89.

Based on BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.