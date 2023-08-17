Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BFRG on August 17, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) has dropped by -10.39 compared to previous close of 3.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BFRG’s Market Performance

BFRG’s stock has fallen by -13.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.71% and a quarterly drop of -34.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.68% for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.78% for BFRG’s stock, with a -25.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BFRG Trading at -19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG fell by -13.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw -32.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFRG starting from Enright William, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Jun 14. After this action, Enright William now owns 5,000 shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc., valued at $20,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24558.01 for the present operating margin

-5396.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. stands at -28024.87. Equity return is now at value 520.10, with -214.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.