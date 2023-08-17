Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has gone down by -21.71% for the week, with a -15.31% drop in the past month and a -85.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.19% for BIOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.57% for BIOC’s stock, with a -91.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BIOC is also noteworthy at 0.85.

The public float for BIOC is 1.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of BIOC on August 17, 2023 was 298.58K shares.

BIOC) stock’s latest price update

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.11 in comparison to its previous close of 1.06, however, the company has experienced a -21.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BIOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIOC in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 14, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

BIOC Trading at -33.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.03%, as shares sank -21.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOC fell by -21.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2221. In addition, Biocept Inc. saw -94.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.