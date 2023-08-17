Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) has increased by 26.20 when compared to last closing price of 6.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 29.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BAOS is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BAOS is 0.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.55% of that float. The average trading volume for BAOS on August 17, 2023 was 410.11K shares.

BAOS’s Market Performance

BAOS’s stock has seen a 29.72% increase for the week, with a -15.51% drop in the past month and a 14.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.00% for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.23% for BAOS stock, with a simple moving average of 33.48% for the last 200 days.

BAOS Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.06%, as shares sank -13.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAOS rose by +29.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited saw 53.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-996.56 for the present operating margin

-1.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stands at -982.93. The total capital return value is set at -39.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.55. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -28.30 for asset returns.

Based on Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.