Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 1.30, but the company has seen a -5.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 4.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) by analysts is $1.80, which is $0.07 above the current market price. The public float for BKKT is 75.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.18% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of BKKT was 1.85M shares.

BKKT’s Market Performance

BKKT stock saw a decrease of -5.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.09% for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.92% for BKKT stock, with a simple moving average of -15.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BKKT Trading at -11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -22.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5095. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 600 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jul 19. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 4,603,069 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., valued at $1,110 using the latest closing price.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc., sale 40,585 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding is holding 4,603,669 shares at $76,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.96 for the present operating margin

+48.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at -1059.44. The total capital return value is set at -13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -193.12. Equity return is now at value -236.00, with -54.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT), the company’s capital structure generated 38.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.82. Total debt to assets is 8.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.